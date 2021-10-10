Coming soon: Vineland events

(VINELAND, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Vineland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vineland:

Four Seasons– RCSJ Cumberland — BAS-Alameda 210405-kc Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3322 College Dr, Vineland, NJ

TICKETS: SINGLE CONCERT TIX-RCSJ SUBSCRIPTION -RCSJ What better way to welcome back our audiences than with the Four Seasons! Vivaldi called this larger collection of concertos “ The trial between...

Tricks and Trees Artist Showcase Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 714 East Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

South Jersey's fiercest unsigned artist showcase their talent in Vineland, NJ @thejuiceboxstudios

Evil Dead the Musical Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 830 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

**Preview Show** - This means that the show may be stopped if something goes wrong so we can fix it for the non-preview show dates. Not long ago, at a cabin lost in the woods in Michigan, a group...

Teen Games Program Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1058 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

Teens age 13-18 are invited to a Teen Games Program at the Vineland Public Library.

Recovery on Wheels (ROW) - Vineland Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 705 E Wood St, Vineland, NJ

Recovery on Wheels (ROW) - Vineland at Downtown Grocery & Deli, 705 E Wood st., Vineland, NJ 08360, Vineland, United States on Wed Oct 20 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm