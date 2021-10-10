CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Coming soon: Vineland events

Vineland News Flash
Vineland News Flash
 6 days ago

(VINELAND, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Vineland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vineland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtZ17_0cMyzhZx00

Four Seasons– RCSJ Cumberland — BAS-Alameda 210405-kc

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3322 College Dr, Vineland, NJ

TICKETS: SINGLE CONCERT TIX-RCSJ SUBSCRIPTION -RCSJ What better way to welcome back our audiences than with the Four Seasons! Vivaldi called this larger collection of concertos “ The trial between...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi5wm_0cMyzhZx00

Tricks and Trees Artist Showcase

Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 714 East Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

South Jersey's fiercest unsigned artist showcase their talent in Vineland, NJ @thejuiceboxstudios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5pd4_0cMyzhZx00

Evil Dead the Musical

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 830 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

**Preview Show** - This means that the show may be stopped if something goes wrong so we can fix it for the non-preview show dates. Not long ago, at a cabin lost in the woods in Michigan, a group...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xwkdt_0cMyzhZx00

Teen Games Program

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1058 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

Teens age 13-18 are invited to a Teen Games Program at the Vineland Public Library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1md3Ix_0cMyzhZx00

Recovery on Wheels (ROW) - Vineland

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 705 E Wood St, Vineland, NJ

Recovery on Wheels (ROW) - Vineland at Downtown Grocery & Deli, 705 E Wood st., Vineland, NJ 08360, Vineland, United States on Wed Oct 20 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

