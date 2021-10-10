Manhattan events coming up

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:

Members Cocktail Class: Manhattans, Martinis and Ratios Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:45 PM

Address: 324 Houston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

324 Speakeasy presents the newest Members-Only cocktail class exploring common ratios used in classics like the Manhattan and Martinis!

Outdoor Wander Woman Life-Skills Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5800 River Pond Rd A, Manhattan, KS

Save the date! We are bringing you another fun year of OWWL! We will be heading to Tuttle Creek State Park again to provide Life Skill programs for ladies to participate and learn! Keep an eye out...

Fire Department Open House Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2000 Denison Ave, Manhattan, KS

Drop by to view fire trucks, meet firefighters, learn fire safety, see live burn demonstration.

Made For More - Manhattan, KS Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2900 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502

An evening of visual beauty, live music, and reflection that will open your senses to the secret of God revealed in all of creation.

Kids in the Kitchen at Manhattan Hy-Vee: Happy Halloween! Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 601 N 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Join us for this month’s Kids in the Kitchen class where we will be cooking up some tasty Halloween treats!