Manhattan, KS

Manhattan events coming up

 6 days ago

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoI8z_0cMyzghE00

Members Cocktail Class: Manhattans, Martinis and Ratios

Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:45 PM

Address: 324 Houston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

324 Speakeasy presents the newest Members-Only cocktail class exploring common ratios used in classics like the Manhattan and Martinis!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2em37D_0cMyzghE00

Outdoor Wander Woman Life-Skills

Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5800 River Pond Rd A, Manhattan, KS

Save the date! We are bringing you another fun year of OWWL! We will be heading to Tuttle Creek State Park again to provide Life Skill programs for ladies to participate and learn! Keep an eye out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXYYh_0cMyzghE00

Fire Department Open House

Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2000 Denison Ave, Manhattan, KS

Drop by to view fire trucks, meet firefighters, learn fire safety, see live burn demonstration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NizIk_0cMyzghE00

Made For More - Manhattan, KS

Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2900 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502

An evening of visual beauty, live music, and reflection that will open your senses to the secret of God revealed in all of creation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haymQ_0cMyzghE00

Kids in the Kitchen at Manhattan Hy-Vee: Happy Halloween!

Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 601 N 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Join us for this month’s Kids in the Kitchen class where we will be cooking up some tasty Halloween treats!

Manhattan, KS
