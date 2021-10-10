Live events coming up in Lufkin

(LUFKIN, TX) Lufkin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lufkin area:

Carload Sundays! Lufkin, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Get out of the house for FUN, LUNCH, & EXERCISE! Skate Ranch offers Summer Sunday Carload specials every week. Includes: 4 admissions 4 skate rentals if needed 1 large one topping pizza OR 4...

GriefShare Lufkin, TX

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2704 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX

GriefShare is a 13-week Seminar and Support Group that offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. One time cost of $20 pays for your workbook.

Hunting For Truth Lufkin, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1407 Ellis Ave, Lufkin, TX

Hunting For Truth kids revival. Come join us for a FUN day on Saturday Oct. 23rd at 5pm. We will have a lot of fun with games and snacks. The join us Sunday Oct. 24th at 10am and 6:30pm with...

Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat Lufkin, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 160-246 S 1st St, Lufkin, TX

3:00 - 5:00 P.M. in Downtown Lufkin Downtown Merchants offer area children 12 and under a safe and fun opportunity to trick or treat during the Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treat . Thousands attend...

Healthy Living With Diabetes Lufkin, TX

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Do you or someone you love have diabetes? Join Angelina County & Cities Health District and Texas A&M AgriLife as we discuss the condition. Learn about diabetes, managing your food intake...