Griffin events coming soon

(GRIFFIN, GA) Griffin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griffin area:

Edgel Groves Gospel Singing Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Pinnacle Baptist Church will have Edgel Groves visiting on Sunday Oct 10th at 6:00PM for our Gospel Singing guest. Edgel is best know for his song “Footprints in the sand” from 1980. We hope to...

Dark and Dirty Half Marathon and 10k Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Revolution Running Presents the Dark and Dirty Half Marathon and 10k night trail race to benefit Henry County Cancer Services. This race will be held on private property in Griffin, Georgia and...

Sanderson Sisters Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 116 South 6th Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Join the Sanderson Sisters for a night of painting, singing, and bingo at 'stache studio! You don't want to miss their performance!

Personal Vintage Styling Event - Let's Get Dressed! Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Vintage clothing is in high demand right now, but styling them without looking stuck in a specific decade can be a challenge. Ensemble is here to help! Ensemble is a retailer which houses vintage...

Feast on East 2021 Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 411 East Solomon Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Join us for a family-friendly community feast on East Solomon Street.