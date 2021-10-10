Pottstown events calendar
(POTTSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Pottstown.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pottstown:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 141 E High St, Pottstown, PA
Bamboo-fusion is an exotic spa treatment that is an innovative way to provide Swedish or Deep tissue full-body massage on the table while reducing the stress on your hands. You will learn a new...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Join us for worship, fellowship, kid games, a meal, and fun! Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and a dish to share! Follow signs for parking since we do use the neighboring lot.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 238 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Rivet hands the stage over to you: It's your time to shine! - FREE EVENT!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Elizabeth Shethra Rigg (Jones) May 11, 1929-August 31, 2021 Elizabeth S. Rigg passed away at Meadowood Senior Living on August 31, 2021 Shethra to all who knew her, was born in Hope Mills, North...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 315 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Join YWCA for a Block Event on Saturday October 23rd from 11am – 3pm at 315 King St in Pottstown, PA in honor of Week Without Violence!
Comments / 0