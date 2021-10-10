CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown events calendar

Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 6 days ago

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Pottstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pottstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZNej_0cMyzaOs00

Bamboo-Fusion on the Table Level One

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 141 E High St, Pottstown, PA

Bamboo-fusion is an exotic spa treatment that is an innovative way to provide Swedish or Deep tissue full-body massage on the table while reducing the stress on your hands. You will learn a new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2yef_0cMyzaOs00

Community Potluck and Worship

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Join us for worship, fellowship, kid games, a meal, and fun! Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and a dish to share! Follow signs for parking since we do use the neighboring lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypwEP_0cMyzaOs00

Open Mic at Rivet! - October

Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 238 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Rivet hands the stage over to you: It's your time to shine! - FREE EVENT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frCLq_0cMyzaOs00

Celebration of Life, Memorial Ice Cream Social

Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Elizabeth Shethra Rigg (Jones) May 11, 1929-August 31, 2021 Elizabeth S. Rigg passed away at Meadowood Senior Living on August 31, 2021 Shethra to all who knew her, was born in Hope Mills, North...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CY2e_0cMyzaOs00

Week Without Violence - Block Event

Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Join YWCA for a Block Event on Saturday October 23rd from 11am – 3pm at 315 King St in Pottstown, PA in honor of Week Without Violence!

ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

