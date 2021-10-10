Events on the Florence calendar

(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are coming to Florence.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

The Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration presents Pierce Pettis Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 North Pine Street, Florence, AL 35630

The Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration starts off it's 6th Season with acclaimed singer-songwriter Pierce Pettis joined by Cash & Dobby

Leanne Morgan Comedy Event Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 10 Hightower Place, Florence, AL 35630

Laugh until you can't anymore at this special comedy event! Ticket sales benefit the Muscle Shoals Education Foundation.

Flo-Town Throwdown 5 Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 853 Sweetwater Avenue, Florence, AL 35630

Welcome to the 5th annual, Flo-Town Throwdown! Here you'll find information on divisions, movement standards, and event announcements.

Howl-O-Ween Dash 2021 Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Howl-O-Ween Dash is a community 5k and 1 mile Fun Run to benefit the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter. Registration is $25 for the 5k and $20 for the 1 mile. Participants will receive a...

Implicit Bias Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 350 N Wood Avenue, Florence, AL 35630

Explore your own implicit biases and develop strategies and action plans for creating equity and conscious inclusion in your organization.