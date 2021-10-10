CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Events on the Florence calendar

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are coming to Florence.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nT7G4_0cMyzXhZ00

The Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration presents Pierce Pettis

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 North Pine Street, Florence, AL 35630

The Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration starts off it's 6th Season with acclaimed singer-songwriter Pierce Pettis joined by Cash & Dobby

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyYiS_0cMyzXhZ00

Leanne Morgan Comedy Event

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 10 Hightower Place, Florence, AL 35630

Laugh until you can't anymore at this special comedy event! Ticket sales benefit the Muscle Shoals Education Foundation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D02yi_0cMyzXhZ00

Flo-Town Throwdown 5

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 853 Sweetwater Avenue, Florence, AL 35630

Welcome to the 5th annual, Flo-Town Throwdown! Here you'll find information on divisions, movement standards, and event announcements.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFBeh_0cMyzXhZ00

Howl-O-Ween Dash 2021

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Howl-O-Ween Dash is a community 5k and 1 mile Fun Run to benefit the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter. Registration is $25 for the 5k and $20 for the 1 mile. Participants will receive a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORkcq_0cMyzXhZ00

Implicit Bias

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 350 N Wood Avenue, Florence, AL 35630

Explore your own implicit biases and develop strategies and action plans for creating equity and conscious inclusion in your organization.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cash Dobby Starts#Al 35630 Laugh#Al 35630 Explore
Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
196
Followers
297
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy