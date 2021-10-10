CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Live events coming up in La Crosse

La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 6 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) Live events are coming to La Crosse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Crosse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GCIC_0cMyzWoq00

2021 SSC Company Event & Customer Trade Show

La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, WI 54601

Join the Schilling Supply Team and Customers for a live event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaAZv_0cMyzWoq00

FLC + Coulee Region Hunger Walk / Run / Bike

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2000 La Crosse St, La Crosse, WI

A relaxed 5K that raises money for local non-profits fighting hunger in our area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWzsy_0cMyzWoq00

LGBTQ Running Group

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 230 6th St S, La Crosse, WI

The Center now has a running group! All levels and abilities are welcome to join. We meet at The Center every Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, this has been changed from our previous meeting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruLFM_0cMyzWoq00

Dan Nelson-Mentalist Presents MIND GAMES, with Pre-show Music by Ryan Howe

La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 207 Pearl Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

Dan Nelson, magician & mentalist, presents 'Mind Games', with pre-show music by Ryan Howe! A fun, interactive, & entertaining evening show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YVgV_0cMyzWoq00

2021 MNAFPM & WAFSCM Sponsor and Exhibitor Registration

La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Harbor View Plaza, La Crosse, WI 54601

MnAFPM and WAFSCM would like to invite you to sponsor and/or exhibit at the annual conference in La Crosse, WI

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Nelson
Person
Ryan Howe
La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse, WI
76
Followers
306
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy