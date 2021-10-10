Live events coming up in La Crosse
(LA CROSSE, WI) Live events are coming to La Crosse.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Crosse:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, WI 54601
Join the Schilling Supply Team and Customers for a live event!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 2000 La Crosse St, La Crosse, WI
A relaxed 5K that raises money for local non-profits fighting hunger in our area.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 230 6th St S, La Crosse, WI
The Center now has a running group! All levels and abilities are welcome to join. We meet at The Center every Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, this has been changed from our previous meeting...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 207 Pearl Street, La Crosse, WI 54601
Dan Nelson, magician & mentalist, presents 'Mind Games', with pre-show music by Ryan Howe! A fun, interactive, & entertaining evening show!
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 300 Harbor View Plaza, La Crosse, WI 54601
MnAFPM and WAFSCM would like to invite you to sponsor and/or exhibit at the annual conference in La Crosse, WI
