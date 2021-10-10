CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick events calendar

Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 6 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Brunswick has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brunswick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gtUf_0cMyzSHw00

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 Buckingham Pl, Brunswick, GA

Drive-Thru In Brunswick, Georgia. Discover Upcoming drive-thru events & shows happening in Brunswick, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouYoe_0cMyzSHw00

Lunchtime Yoga

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 208 Gloucester St, Brunswick, GA

Do you need a cure for the weekday blues or just feel the need to stretch and take a deep breath? If so the library might have the cure for you. “Lunchtime Yoga” is perfect for the beginner or for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoZaX_0cMyzSHw00

2021 Brunswick Fair

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 101 Emory Dawson Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31520

The Exchange Club of Brunswick is proud to host its annual fair for Golden Isles and surrounding areas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4No0Lr_0cMyzSHw00

MPACT Preservice Foster/Respite Parent Training

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

IMPACT Foster & Respite Class Sessions are free to Foster Love Ministries' applicants. Classes are offered for a fee to other participants. About this Event IMPACT training is divided into 6...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6BQN_0cMyzSHw00

Brunswick Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Brunswick, GA 31520

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Brunswick-area adults ages 18+)

ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

