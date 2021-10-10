CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing calendar: What's coming up

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 6 days ago

(EAST LANSING, MI) Live events are lining up on the East Lansing calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Lansing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGGTq_0cMyzPdl00

Fall Family Day

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2400 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI

Join us for an afternoon of fun, fall activities. Bring a chair and a friend or two. We will have apple cider, pumpkin painting, a bonfire, chili cookoff, and more to enjoy on the church lawn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDZCk_0cMyzPdl00

Brunch & Open House

East Lansing, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 710 Grove Street, East Lansing, MI 48823

Hi SDT Alum & family! We would love to finish off this weekend with a brunch and open house! Please join us!

Learn More

Family Dinner/Lunch

East Lansing, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 710 Grove Street, East Lansing, MI 48823

Hello SDT Family! We are so excited to be opening up our new home to you all. Please join us for lunch/dinner!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruEJb_0cMyzPdl00

1st Annual CS Halloween Party

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join Ann for our First Annual Halloween Party! She's already working on her costume and wants you to join her for a FUN time filled with demos, laughs, piecing, and sewing tips and of course, FUN...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsvWk_0cMyzPdl00

Artist-Faculty and Guest Recital Series sponsored by WKAR: Pass A Good Time 2021-LIVE!

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

“Pass A Good Time” is an expression that celebrates an era, special event, or person. This year’s annual performance is dedicated to the magnificent students, faculty, and staff of the MSU College...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Sun Oct 10#Mi Join#Sun Nov 11#Sdt Alum#The Msu College
East Lansing Today

East Lansing Today

East Lansing, MI
51
Followers
303
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy