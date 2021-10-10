East Lansing calendar: What's coming up

(EAST LANSING, MI) Live events are lining up on the East Lansing calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Lansing:

Fall Family Day East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2400 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI

Join us for an afternoon of fun, fall activities. Bring a chair and a friend or two. We will have apple cider, pumpkin painting, a bonfire, chili cookoff, and more to enjoy on the church lawn...

Brunch & Open House East Lansing, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 710 Grove Street, East Lansing, MI 48823

Hi SDT Alum & family! We would love to finish off this weekend with a brunch and open house! Please join us!

Family Dinner/Lunch East Lansing, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 710 Grove Street, East Lansing, MI 48823

Hello SDT Family! We are so excited to be opening up our new home to you all. Please join us for lunch/dinner!

1st Annual CS Halloween Party East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join Ann for our First Annual Halloween Party! She's already working on her costume and wants you to join her for a FUN time filled with demos, laughs, piecing, and sewing tips and of course, FUN...

Artist-Faculty and Guest Recital Series sponsored by WKAR: Pass A Good Time 2021-LIVE! East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

“Pass A Good Time” is an expression that celebrates an era, special event, or person. This year’s annual performance is dedicated to the magnificent students, faculty, and staff of the MSU College...