Cookeville, TN

Cookeville calendar: What's coming up

Cookeville Daily
 6 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Cookeville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cookeville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiKbJ_0cMyzO0G00

Karaoke fun night! Custom Fitness Solutions

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Custom Fitness Solutions of TN is at it again! Ms. Thelma always has fun activities planned and this event will be no exception! Karaoke, snacks, and who knows what else! Line dancing? Bingo? So...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zczJn_0cMyzO0G00

TTU College of Business 2021 Fall Celebration Dinner

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 W 1st St, Cookeville, TN

Hosted by the College of Business Advisory Board, the annual Fall Celebration brings together alumni, students, faculty, and staff to celebrate the college's recent achievements and to recognize...

2021 Annual Clan Lab Recertification Training - COOKEVILLE

Cookeville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1100 England Dr., Cookeville, TN 38501

Training for TN Clan Lab Officers to receive 2021 Clan Lab Recertification in Cookeville, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jG6gY_0cMyzO0G00

Fall Ranch Fest 2021

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

The 1st annual “Fall Ranch Fest” will be nothing short of a good time! The Diesel Gang Truck Show | Ranch Rodeo | Concert - Hayden Coffman About this Event ?It’s BYOB, and we’ll have TWO BARS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051KYk_0cMyzO0G00

Walk With A Doc -- ON HOLD

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN

You can take a step toward a better, healthier you and Walk With a Doc every Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Walking for as little as 30 minutes a day can reduce your...

