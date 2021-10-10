Fairbanks events calendar

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Live events are coming to Fairbanks.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairbanks area:

The Nutcracker - Saturday Matinee Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701

North Star Ballet's annual production of "The Nutcracker" will return to Fairbanks December 4-5 at Hering Auditorium.

Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks vs. Seattle Mountaineers Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1890 Tanana Loop E, Fairbanks, AK

Buy Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks vs. Seattle Mountaineers tickets to your favorite college basketball team live and in-person on Sun, Oct 31, 2021 3:00 pm at University of Alaska - Fairbanks Patty...

Antique Car Collection at Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 212 Wedgewood Dr, Fairbanks, AK

The antique car collection at the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum is, quite simply, second to none. Since 2007, Fairbanks entrepreneur Tim Cerny has been lovingly and meticulously building the...

Rocky Horror Picture Show 2021 Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Naked Stage Presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show October 29th and October 30th At 3532 Industrial Avenue in Fairbanks. This show features a full shadow cast made up of all local talent. The...

Tanana Valley State Fair Association Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The purpose of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association is to advance the agricultural, industrial, and educational interests of the citizens of Alaska by holding annual fairs in Fairbanks...