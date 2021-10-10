CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

What's up Logan: Local events calendar

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 6 days ago

(LOGAN, UT) Live events are lining up on the Logan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Logan:

Art Show: Albin Veselka

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Free Admission Event! Come see the art of Albin Veselka who has had much success on a national level. Refreshments will be served. About this Event Albin Veselka has had great success on the...

Earthquake Survival Guide

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1410 North 1000 West, #1910, Logan, UT 84321

Learn how to be prepared and safe during an unexpected earthquake!

Rare Faith Book Writing Retreat — Stephanie Francom

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Do you yearn to hold in your hand the book you carry in your heart? Spend five days and four nights with other dedicated authors for plenty of support, encouragement, instruction, and strategizing...

Ghost Tour

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 255 Main St, Logan, UT

Historic Downtown Ghost Tour. Every Friday and Saturday night in Downtown Logan. See website for details and reservations.

Nathan Pacheco Christmas

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 162 West 100 South, Logan, UT 84321

Acclaimed tenor, Nathan Pacheco, brings an unforgettable holiday show for the entire family to Logan!

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

