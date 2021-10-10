Live events coming up in Portland

(PORTLAND, ME) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Portland area:

Assasi's Third World Wide Vol. 1 Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101

The Biddeford-based, Syrian-born rapper Assasi’s showcasing his latest project.

Half Waif with Lightning Bug Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101

Half Waif is the pop, folk, and electronic-blending project of singer, songwriter, and producer Nandi Rose.

NYE: The Samples w/s/g SeepeopleS Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:59 PM

Address: 58 Alder Street, Portland, ME 04101

The Samples return to Bayside Bowl, May 2 2020, with special guests SeepeopleS

Old-Time Ensemble with Emily Troll at MaineTrad! Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Online, 122 Spring St, Portland, ME 04101

If you´re vaccinated and hungry for tunes - this is the class for you! Join Emily at Maine Trad at 122 Spring Street in Portland for 6 weeks

The Microphones with Emily Sprague Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101

West Coast songwriting paragon Phil W. Elverum makes his long-awaited return to Maine.