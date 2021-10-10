Live events State College — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Voice
State College Voice
 6 days ago

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Live events are lining up on the State College calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the State College area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pT6Zv_0cMyzGwS00

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - State College

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rd3a7_0cMyzGwS00

Dopapod

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 | This event is 18 and over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4iPY_0cMyzGwS00

Jeremy Pinnell with Raven & the Wren

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 West College Avenue, State College, PA 16801

Jeremy Pinnell brings his talented band along for the ride to showcase his storytelling style of songwriting. Raven & the Wren will open !

Education Law Conference 2021

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 60 Decibel Road, State College, PA 16801

Don't miss our annual Education Law Day; we're looking forward to seeing you!

