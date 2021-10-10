CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Sanford calendar: What's coming up

Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 6 days ago

(SANFORD, NC) Sanford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sanford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn2Zd_0cMyzEB000

Halloween Mini Sessions

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Halloween Mini Sessions is on Facebook. To connect with Halloween Mini Sessions, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWO6R_0cMyzEB000

Boo and Brew

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Boo and Brew is a seven-stop brewery and restaurant tour that centers around a ghost story. Visit The Chocolate Cellar to start the tour. Here you will receive the tour map and a tour gift. From...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BSum_0cMyzEB000

Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1606 Pickett Rd, Sanford, NC

Come out for family fun at Gross Farms with the corn maze and pumpkin patch. Tickets must be purchased online due to limited daily attendance availability. For additional information and tickets...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0nno_0cMyzEB000

Gospel Sing ~ Hunt Springs Baptist

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1557 St Andrews Church Rd, Sanford, NC

Gospel Sing ~ Hunt Springs Baptist at Hunt Springs Baptist Church, 1557 Saint Andrews Chu Rd, Sanford, NC 27332, Sanford, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037nm0_0cMyzEB000

Women's Only Basic Pistol -$50.00

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1606 Westover Dr, Sanford, NC

The Women's Only Basic Pistol class introduces students to the knowledge, skills and attitude necessary for owning and using a pistol safely. Through this course, the students will learn about...

