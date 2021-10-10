Gadsden calendar: Coming events

(GADSDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Gadsden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gadsden:

GPL Chessmasters Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

GPL Chessmasters When: Saturdays, 10AM-Noon (excluding City holidays) Where: Fiction Department of the GPL Chessboards and pieces may be requested for in-house use at the circulation desk...

Men of Iron Conference 2022 Gadsden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 4825 U.S. 278, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

The Men of Iron Conference is the opportunity to refresh and recharge your spiritual life. Both men and young men are encouraged to attend.

GPL Teen Game Nights Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

GPL Teen Game Nights When: Mondays at 3:30PM Where: GPL Teen Hive Test your skills with all the board games, video games, & card games your heart desires! For additional information, please...

Gadsden Gun & Knife Show Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 201 George Wallace Dr, Gadsden, AL

General: $10.00 $5.00 for veterans, active military, and first responders Admission is good for the weekend. The Gadsden Gun and Knife Show will be held on October 30-31, 2021 and Dec 11th-12th...

Downtown Gadsden Halloween Trick or Treat Gadsden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 635 Broad St, Gadsden, AL

From 11AM to 1PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, children are welcome to come downtown and trick or treat with participating merchants. The event is recommended for ages 12 and under. While you are...