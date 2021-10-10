CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Live events are lining up on the Salisbury calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydwNu_0cMyz5Ji00

Bluegrass Christmas with No Spare Time

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

No Spare Time brings together the best bluegrass musicians from the Eastern Shore areas of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGsPp_0cMyz5Ji00

Sweet Seasons: The Music of Carole King with Michelle Foster Brunch

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

A look back at the music that shaped a generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TC4dV_0cMyz5Ji00

Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite Christmas Jazz Brunch

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

Four trumpets, four trombones, five saxophones, and a full rhythm section of piano, bass, guitar, drums, and a vocalist. 18 pieces on stage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Shwd5_0cMyz5Ji00

Cartoon Christmas Trio

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

The trio performs every song from the Peanuts Christmas Cartoon, using the exact instrumentation that Guaraldi originally composed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNWCX_0cMyz5Ji00

Magnolia Applebottom Drag Show

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

The magnificent Magnolia Applebottom returns to "revival" with her award-winning Drag Show!

ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

