Salisbury calendar: Events coming up
(SALISBURY, MD) Live events are lining up on the Salisbury calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801
No Spare Time brings together the best bluegrass musicians from the Eastern Shore areas of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware!
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801
A look back at the music that shaped a generation.
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:30 PM
Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801
Four trumpets, four trombones, five saxophones, and a full rhythm section of piano, bass, guitar, drums, and a vocalist. 18 pieces on stage!
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM
Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801
The trio performs every song from the Peanuts Christmas Cartoon, using the exact instrumentation that Guaraldi originally composed!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801
The magnificent Magnolia Applebottom returns to "revival" with her award-winning Drag Show!
