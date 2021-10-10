Salisbury calendar: Events coming up

(SALISBURY, MD) Live events are lining up on the Salisbury calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:

Bluegrass Christmas with No Spare Time Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302 (3rd Floor City Center Building), Salisbury, MD 21801

No Spare Time brings together the best bluegrass musicians from the Eastern Shore areas of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware!

Sweet Seasons: The Music of Carole King with Michelle Foster Brunch Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

A look back at the music that shaped a generation.

Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite Christmas Jazz Brunch Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Four trumpets, four trombones, five saxophones, and a full rhythm section of piano, bass, guitar, drums, and a vocalist. 18 pieces on stage!

Cartoon Christmas Trio Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

The trio performs every song from the Peanuts Christmas Cartoon, using the exact instrumentation that Guaraldi originally composed!

Magnolia Applebottom Drag Show Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The magnificent Magnolia Applebottom returns to "revival" with her award-winning Drag Show!