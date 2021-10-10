Events on the Lebanon calendar

(LEBANON, PA) Lebanon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lebanon:

Art meets Vintage at Art the Inn Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 50 Burd Coleman Rd, Lebanon, PA

Art the Inn meets Vintage Vibes on October 30 from 10AM-4PM. Vintage Revival Market and Art the Inn join forces to create the best artisan and vintage market with the small businesses you have...

The Independent Fire Company Fall Chicken BBQ Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 712 Maple St, Lebanon, PA

Come on out to the Independent Fire Company’s fall chicken BBQ!! We will be doing pre-sale tickets and drive ups as well. See one of our … More

Monte Carlo: A Night in New Orleans Lebanon, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 3375 Oak Street, Lebanon, PA 17042

Monte Carlo 2022 is spending a "Night in New Orleans" - Join us on Friday, March 25, 2022, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Lebanon Country Club.

Memorial Gathering Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Craig L. Leisey August 31, 2021 Craig L. Leisey, 59, of Parkside Dr. Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home. Craig was born on April 25, 1962 in Wichita, KS, he was a son of...

Just Breathe 2021 Lebanon, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042

A chance for police wives, girlfriends and moms of active or retired officers to take a deep breath, relax and enjoy the time together.