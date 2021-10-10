CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Events on the Meridian calendar

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 6 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) Meridian is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgLY0_0cMyz0u500

ADSAR with SARTECH I certification

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only.  If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjIty_0cMyz0u500

Magic Monday: Musical Monday

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 403 22nd Ave, Meridian, MS

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian will be OPEN for Magic Monday on October 11, 2021, from 9 am – 5 pm. Magic Mondays offer extra hours of inspiration and fun while school is out! Join...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pSuT_0cMyz0u500

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l719z_0cMyz0u500

Parent Meeting

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 49th Ave, Meridian, MS

Parent Meeting at Mitchell Distributing, 100 James e Chaney Drive, Meridian, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwyS5_0cMyz0u500

Fall NightMarket

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2155 Front St, Meridian, MS

The MAX and Earth’s Bounty invite you to our fall NightMarket. We’ll have beer, wine, and food for sale. Artists, artisans, farm, and food vendors will sell their wares. Sponsored by Go Green...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Meridian, MS
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Live Events#Make Yourself#Go Green#Magic Mondays#Sun Oct 10#Mitchell Distributing
Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
120
Followers
303
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy