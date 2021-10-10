Events on the Meridian calendar

(MERIDIAN, MS) Meridian is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

ADSAR with SARTECH I certification Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only. If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

Magic Monday: Musical Monday Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 403 22nd Ave, Meridian, MS

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian will be OPEN for Magic Monday on October 11, 2021, from 9 am – 5 pm. Magic Mondays offer extra hours of inspiration and fun while school is out! Join...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Parent Meeting Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 49th Ave, Meridian, MS

Parent Meeting at Mitchell Distributing, 100 James e Chaney Drive, Meridian, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 pm

Fall NightMarket Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2155 Front St, Meridian, MS

The MAX and Earth’s Bounty invite you to our fall NightMarket. We’ll have beer, wine, and food for sale. Artists, artisans, farm, and food vendors will sell their wares. Sponsored by Go Green...