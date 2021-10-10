CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Live events coming up in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 6 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Harrisonburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrisonburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kuzE_0cMyyxUY00

Harrisonburg Pokemon League playtime

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 140 E Wolfe St, Harrisonburg, VA

A Pokémon Trading Card Game event at Gamer Oasis in Harrisonburg, VA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMYE4_0cMyyxUY00

JMU Family Weekend 2021 | Oct. 8-10

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA

Join us at James Madison University October 8-10, 2021 for Family Weekend! The JMU spirit is in full-force as family and friends of current students join us for activities, dining experiences, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBNaJ_0cMyyxUY00

The Haunting of Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 710 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Join us for a family-friendly night of Halloween fun with lots of fun games, cool prizes, and delicious food!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD9Ya_0cMyyxUY00

Dogtober (3)

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2170 Old Furnace Rd, Harrisonburg, VA

Dogtober (3) at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 10:00 am to Sat Oct 30 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq3mx_0cMyyxUY00

LITZ

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 181 N Main St, Harrisonburg, VA

LITZ at The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg, VA at The Golden Pony - VA, 181 N Main St, Harrisonburg, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 06:00 pm

