Live events coming up in Harrisonburg

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Harrisonburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrisonburg:

Harrisonburg Pokemon League playtime Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 140 E Wolfe St, Harrisonburg, VA

A Pokémon Trading Card Game event at Gamer Oasis in Harrisonburg, VA.

JMU Family Weekend 2021 | Oct. 8-10 Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA

Join us at James Madison University October 8-10, 2021 for Family Weekend! The JMU spirit is in full-force as family and friends of current students join us for activities, dining experiences, and...

The Haunting of Harrisonburg Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 710 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Join us for a family-friendly night of Halloween fun with lots of fun games, cool prizes, and delicious food!

Dogtober (3) Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2170 Old Furnace Rd, Harrisonburg, VA

Dogtober (3) at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 10:00 am to Sat Oct 30 2021 at 04:00 pm

LITZ Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 181 N Main St, Harrisonburg, VA

LITZ at The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg, VA at The Golden Pony - VA, 181 N Main St, Harrisonburg, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 06:00 pm