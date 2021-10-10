CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Live events on the horizon in Dover

Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 6 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Dover has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjX4F_0cMyyhcA00

12th Annual HOT WING CHALLENGE

Dover, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join us for our 12th ANNUAL HOT WING CHALLENGE… it’s not about how many you can eat… it’s CAN YOU STAND THE HEAT $10.00 entrance free includes your spot in the competition as well as a Hot Wing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSkLC_0cMyyhcA00

Blue Hen Corporate Center – Dover

Dover, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 655 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE

Bayhealth is holding referral-based drive-thru screenings. We have set it up this way to help save community members from the inconvenience of attending a drive-thru and being turned away if they...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Wupf_0cMyyhcA00

Creating a Suicide Safer Higher Education Community

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

UMatter2DE will be hosting a suicide prevention conference located at Delaware State University on November 16, 2021 from 8am to 12pm .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032iXC_0cMyyhcA00

Bamboo

Dover, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

ON SALE NOW: Lead singer of Journey Arnel Pineda shares the live concert stage with Filipino rock star Bamboo for the first time in the U.S. Billed aptly as “First Light”, the concert promises the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fX9Ta_0cMyyhcA00

#dogood Benefit for Read Aloud Delaware

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 05:30 PM

Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

#dogood Gals Night Out in support of Read Aloud Delaware

