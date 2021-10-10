CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Live events coming up in Waterloo

Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 6 days ago

(WATERLOO, IA) Live events are lining up on the Waterloo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Waterloo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k278P_0cMyyd5G00

Waterloo Career Center Parent Nights

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1348 Katoski Dr, Waterloo, IA

Learn more about exciting opportunities for students available exclusively through the Waterloo Career Center! Learn about: Apprenticeships, Scholarship Support, Career Counseling & More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMNpr_0cMyyd5G00

Strolling with the Spirits

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 611 Fairview Ave, Waterloo, IA

Strolling with the Spirits is on Facebook. To connect with Strolling with the Spirits, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAzeG_0cMyyd5G00

Kids Day at The Heart of Darkness

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Kids Day at THOD! Lights on and the Monsters Asleep! We have a modified walkthrough to keep the not as scary scenes away. Kids get the chance to trick or treat through our haunted house! $5/per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptkLu_0cMyyd5G00

Sunday Morning Worship (10-10-2021)

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:03 AM

Address: 1926 Sager Ave, Waterloo, IA

In order to comply with the CDC's health regulations regarding COVID-19 and to allow a maximum of attendees at our service, we kindly ask that you familiarize yourselves with the instructions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLV10_0cMyyd5G00

Parkinson's Support Group

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3421 W 9th St, Waterloo, IA

People with Parkinson's disease and their families are welcome to attend the Parkinsons Support Group Meeting. The Parkinson's Support Group meets on the

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

