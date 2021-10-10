CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville events coming soon

Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 6 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Statesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbWpV_0cMyyYcV00

BBQ Chicken/Pork Fundraiser

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 4634 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville, NC

All pork events in Hiddenite, North Carolina. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Hiddenite like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUw3J_0cMyyYcV00

Heartstrings 7-12 year old Beginner Guitar Lessons

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 156 Frazier Loop, Statesville, NC

Beginner Guitar Lessons for ages 8-12 years offered on Wednesdays in October from 5:00 - 5:30 PM: October 6, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 27, 2021 Class is limited to 4...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uv9gp_0cMyyYcV00

ServSafe Food Safety Manager Training & Exam (2) day class

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

This class covers contamination, hygiene, time and temperature control, food-borne illness, allergens, and cleaning and sanitizing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfYpd_0cMyyYcV00

Sharpe House 2021 Annual Yuletide Tea

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Please join us Saturday November 20, 2021 as we kick off our Holiday Season at the Place to Be!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4Vq1_0cMyyYcV00

Chickadee Hill Farms Tree Festival 2021

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 181 East Monbo Road, Statesville, NC 28677

Chickadee Hill Farms 2nd Annual Tree Festival! We are raffling off 60 FULLY decorated Trees! Plus the $1000 Money tree! AND MORE THIS YEAR!

Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
210
Followers
293
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

