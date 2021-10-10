CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Casper

 6 days ago

(CASPER, WY) Casper is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Casper area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BLX4_0cMyyAgJ00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Casper

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Casper, WY 82601

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iP5jJ_0cMyyAgJ00

Susan Powell & Sympatico

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 1451 Lisco Dr., Casper, WY 82601

Sympatico Percussion Group is Scott Herring, Joseph Krygier, Johnny Mendoza, Christopher Norton, and Susan Powell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWOLB_0cMyyAgJ00

Culmination

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Culmination: the highest or climactic point of something, especially attained after a long period of time.

