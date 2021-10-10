Johnstown calendar: What's coming up

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Johnstown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Johnstown:

814 House of Horrors Haunted House Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1140 Frances St, Johnstown, PA

Do you dare to enter our Haunted Realm? Located inside 814 Lanes & Games at 1140 Frances Street in Johnstown, take a walk thru our house of horrors and experience the thrill of meeting our monsters.

15924 Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 15924? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Calvary Kids Crew (Sunday School) Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:15 AM

Address: Johnstown, PA

Ages 4 to third grade, will meet in Sander Hall at 8:30 and reunites with parents about 9:15am.

October: Oil Painting Project Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1217 Menoher Blvd, Johnstown, PA

To register for a class, please directly contact the location where the class is being held. Inquire with each location about what oil painting project we will be creating together. Community Arts...

Downtown Johnstown Farmer's Market Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Main St, Johnstown, PA

Please use "Flag This Event" to alert us about content that is inappropriate or needs immediate attention. Nothing you submit will be shared with other site visitors. Details Title: Downtown...