CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown calendar: What's coming up

Johnstown Digest
Johnstown Digest
 6 days ago

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Johnstown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Johnstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0DYr_0cMyy0wI00

814 House of Horrors Haunted House

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1140 Frances St, Johnstown, PA

Do you dare to enter our Haunted Realm? Located inside 814 Lanes & Games at 1140 Frances Street in Johnstown, take a walk thru our house of horrors and experience the thrill of meeting our monsters.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pNKl_0cMyy0wI00

15924

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 15924? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ka13P_0cMyy0wI00

Calvary Kids Crew (Sunday School)

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:15 AM

Address: Johnstown, PA

Ages 4 to third grade, will meet in Sander Hall at 8:30 and reunites with parents about 9:15am.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkNwO_0cMyy0wI00

October: Oil Painting Project

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1217 Menoher Blvd, Johnstown, PA

To register for a class, please directly contact the location where the class is being held. Inquire with each location about what oil painting project we will be creating together. Community Arts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qD4aB_0cMyy0wI00

Downtown Johnstown Farmer's Market

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Main St, Johnstown, PA

Please use "Flag This Event" to alert us about content that is inappropriate or needs immediate attention. Nothing you submit will be shared with other site visitors. Details Title: Downtown...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Johnstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lanes Games#Sun Oct 10#Community Arts
Johnstown Digest

Johnstown Digest

Johnstown, PA
112
Followers
294
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy