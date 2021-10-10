Coming soon: Winchester events

(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:

Dylan and The Dead featuring The Bob Band and Grateful Divination Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Dylan & Dead fans unite as we celebrate and dance to two of the most iconic acts in American music!

Crowded Streets - The Dave Matthews Band Experience Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

From their spot-on violin & sax solos to their contagious, live-jam chemistry, enough cannot be said of this group’s ability to emulate DMB

Keith Harkin (of Celtic Thunder) Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Singer-songwriter formerly of critically-acclaimed Irish singing group Celtic Thunder

Abby The Spoon Lady and Dusty Whytis - Dinner Show Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Enjoy a great dinner plus an amazing show from Abby The Spoon Lady and stellar banjo player Dusty Whytis!

Hackensaw Boys w/ Jordan Tice Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

American roots music fueled as much by a rowdy punk spirit as by the traditional masters that first inspired them