CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Coming soon: Winchester events

Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 6 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t84Et_0cMyxe0C00

Dylan and The Dead featuring The Bob Band and Grateful Divination

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Dylan & Dead fans unite as we celebrate and dance to two of the most iconic acts in American music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qybVk_0cMyxe0C00

Crowded Streets - The Dave Matthews Band Experience

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

From their spot-on violin & sax solos to their contagious, live-jam chemistry, enough cannot be said of this group’s ability to emulate DMB

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6wS8_0cMyxe0C00

Keith Harkin (of Celtic Thunder)

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Singer-songwriter formerly of critically-acclaimed Irish singing group Celtic Thunder

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKWEW_0cMyxe0C00

Abby The Spoon Lady and Dusty Whytis - Dinner Show

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Enjoy a great dinner plus an amazing show from Abby The Spoon Lady and stellar banjo player Dusty Whytis!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaOeJ_0cMyxe0C00

Hackensaw Boys w/ Jordan Tice

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

American roots music fueled as much by a rowdy punk spirit as by the traditional masters that first inspired them

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Winchester, VA
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#American Music#Dylan Dead#Sun Nov 11#Irish#Celtic
Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
230
Followers
296
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy