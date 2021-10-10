Coming soon: Winchester events
(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Dylan & Dead fans unite as we celebrate and dance to two of the most iconic acts in American music!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
From their spot-on violin & sax solos to their contagious, live-jam chemistry, enough cannot be said of this group’s ability to emulate DMB
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Singer-songwriter formerly of critically-acclaimed Irish singing group Celtic Thunder
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Enjoy a great dinner plus an amazing show from Abby The Spoon Lady and stellar banjo player Dusty Whytis!
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
American roots music fueled as much by a rowdy punk spirit as by the traditional masters that first inspired them
