San Tan Valley, AZ

Live events San Tan Valley — what’s coming up

San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 6 days ago

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Live events are lining up on the San Tan Valley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Tan Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUeo7_0cMyxTF500

Free Vaccine Clinic

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

PCACC will be hosting a FREE vaccine clinic on October 10th at 2510 E. Hunt HWY Suite 22 from 10am-noon! Cats MUST be in carriers and dogs MUST be on leash. During the clinic we will NOT be giving...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BLfr_0cMyxTF500

Back Issues @ QCFM

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Back Issues @ QCFM Hosted By Back Issues: Comicbooks & More, LLC. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Queen Creek., Queen Creek Family MarketsTrick or Treat Event21802 S...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0798ks_0cMyxTF500

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 19248 E San Tan Blvd, Queen Creek, AZ

Contact: Cheryl McAlister, Director 480-988-2984 Meeting room: Will meet in Education Building (subject to change) Click here for Registration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQfje_0cMyxTF500

Beginner Golf: Session 1 - Queen Creek, AZ 2021

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: at Founder's Park, 22407 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Description Campers will learn the fundamentals of swinging, putting, and body positioning. Using the SNAG (Starting New At Golf) system, we have simplified instruction so young players can make...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHm8d_0cMyxTF500

ALAI JV Football @ San Tan Foothills

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1255 W Silverdale Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ

The San Tan Foothills (Queen Creek, AZ) JV football team has a home conference game vs. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (Ironwood, AZ) on Thursday, October 14 @ 6p.

