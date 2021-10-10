CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(UTICA, NY) Utica has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Utica area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFu9v_0cMyxPiB00

All inductees will be honored during the annual Historical Hall of Fame and Living Legends Awards

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1608 Genesee St, Utica, NY

All content © copyright WKTV. Copyright © 2021 Heartland Media, LLC All Rights Reserved. Generated: 2020-12-31 11:00:02pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ex2tX_0cMyxPiB00

Halloween Hoedown

Utica, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2310 Oneida St, Utica, NY 13501

If some of yall missed the silent headphone party in Buffalo then this event will be for you. Binghamton Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHM97_0cMyxPiB00

QuickBooks Training

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 326 Broad St, Utica, NY

The Mohawk Valley SBDC has partnered with StreamSkill.com (part of the Simon Sez IT family) to provide QuickBooks Desktop training. This hybrid program includes training videos from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amPg2_0cMyxPiB00

Finances For Teens

Utica, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 326 Broad Street, Utica, NY 13501

Invest in your teens future and set them up for financial success!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qS9ia_0cMyxPiB00

SCOPE ANNUAL DINNER

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Have you heard? Col Oliver North is the keynote speaker for SCOPE's Annual Dinner! Get your ticket today!!

Utica, NY
Utica, NY
