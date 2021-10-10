CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers events coming soon

 6 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Live events are coming to Rogers.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rogers:

Walmart Spooky Street

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4208 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Step Up For Down Syndrome Week 2021 by DSCNWA

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1200 W Walnut St Suite 1407, Rogers, AR

At Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas (DSCNWA) our highest priority is supporting the needs of individuals with Down syndrome and their families. All our programs and resources have...

Latin Dancexercise

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Address: 210 East Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

THE PERFECT BALANCE BETWEEN DANCE & FITNESS!!! Learn dances you see in Dancing with The Stars! Disco, Cha Cha, Paso Doble, Samba, Salsa etc

Tumbling - Rogers, AR 2021

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 W Olive St, Rogers, AR

Description Children will learn various FUN STUNTS & TUMBLING SKILLS. It?s a music filled experience geared to teach basic gymnastics skills. We will build strength ,flexibility, balance, agility...

Railyard Live Season Finale!

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 E Cherry St, Rogers, AR

Railyard Live is doing it up big for the Finale of our inaugural season with live entertainment from 4-10pm and featuring local food vendors for a festival style atmosphere!

