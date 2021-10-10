Rocky Mount events coming up

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Live events are coming to Rocky Mount.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rocky Mount:

Sunday Evening Worship Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

We invite you to join us each Sunday for a celebration of life, liberty and the love of God through worship and the word. Sunday Evening Worship 6:00 pm | Life Sanctuary (Service is interpreted...

Sunday Liberation Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1600 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

We invite you to join us each Sunday for a celebration of life, liberty and the love of God through worship and the word. Sunday Liberation 10:00 am | Life Sanctuary and Classrooms (Service is...

David Leonard Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3520 Bishop Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

Night of Worship with Josh Baldwin (David Leonard & Gable Price & Friends) at Rise Church - Rocky Mount, NC, 3520 Bishop Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, Rocky Mount, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at...

Boricua Fall Fest 2021 Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1151 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

Cerramos con broche de oro nuestra serie de festivales 2021 en nuestro 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 🍁🍂🇵🇷 Presentado por 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿, los...

65th Founding Anniversary Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 3400 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

It all started with a group of approximately 100 Rocky Mount citizens. Their foresight, determination and financial backing convinced members of the North Carolina Annual Conference of The United...