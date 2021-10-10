Events on the Goldsboro calendar

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Goldsboro.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Goldsboro:

David Phelps Concert Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3114 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC

RESCHEDULED - Join us for a night of worship with David Phelps! A former member of the prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps "is credited among today’s most spectacular voices." Wayne Christian...

King of the Deep at Busco Event #5 Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1243 Bryan Blvd, Goldsboro, NC

Join us for our fifth event of the King of the Deep 2021 Bounty Series! Park entry fees apply and more details to come. www.kingofthedeep.com

Battle Of The Sexes Goldsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 West Walnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530

The official birthday celebration for @MusicallyBorn. Come ready to dance, sing and network while in a positive intimate setting.

Adult Choir Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 206 E Chestnut St, Goldsboro, NC

Choir Rehearsals: Mondays, 6-7:30 PM **If you are interested in singing but unable to commit to weekly rehearsals, join our Special Monthly Ensemble. The Ensemble meets the first Monday of each...

Trunk-or-Treat! Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1426 Claridge Nursery Rd, Goldsboro, NC

Come trick or treat with us at the farm! Decorate your trunk, bed, boot, or tailgate, bring treats to give out, dress up, and enjoy a fun afternoon of celebration on the farm! Pre-registration for...