Great Falls calendar: What's coming up

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great Falls:

Fright Fest 2021 With Cupid Live in concert Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2 Park Drive South, Great Falls, MT 59401

Fright Fest 2021: With Cupid Live in Concert Great Falls MT

GYROTONIC® Level 1 Pre-Training Course Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1720 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT

Come to Montana for the GYROTONIC® Level 1 Pre-Training Course. I offer a nurturing learning environment and a somatic approach to support your pathway in become a GYRTONIC® Trainer. Contact...

Families at HeART at Alliance for Youth Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3220 11th Ave S, Great Falls, MT

Families at HeART Hosted By Alliance for Youth. Event starts at Thu Oct 14 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Great Falls., Join us as we read Crankenstein and have conversationtion about being...

Southerland Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Country duo Southerland will be at The Newberry Oct 21 for a FREE concert just for Sound Association members. Don't miss out on this exclusive event — Join the Sound Association today! Join the...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Great Falls, MT 59401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!