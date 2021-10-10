CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls calendar: What's coming up

Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlW6b_0cMyxG0s00

Fright Fest 2021 With Cupid Live in concert

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2 Park Drive South, Great Falls, MT 59401

Fright Fest 2021: With Cupid Live in Concert Great Falls MT

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdHNc_0cMyxG0s00

GYROTONIC® Level 1 Pre-Training Course

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 1720 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT

Come to Montana for the GYROTONIC® Level 1 Pre-Training Course. I offer a nurturing learning environment and a somatic approach to support your pathway in become a GYRTONIC® Trainer. Contact...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeglS_0cMyxG0s00

Families at HeART at Alliance for Youth

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3220 11th Ave S, Great Falls, MT

Families at HeART Hosted By Alliance for Youth. Event starts at Thu Oct 14 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Great Falls., Join us as we read Crankenstein and have conversationtion about being...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXajy_0cMyxG0s00

Southerland

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Country duo Southerland will be at The Newberry Oct 21 for a FREE concert just for Sound Association members. Don't miss out on this exclusive event — Join the Sound Association today! Join the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUQJK_0cMyxG0s00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Great Falls, MT 59401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Come#Gyrotonic#Gyrtonic#Mt Families
Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
146
Followers
309
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy