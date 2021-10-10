CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Live events Janesville — what's coming up

Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 6 days ago

(JANESVILLE, WI) Janesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Janesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La9Lq_0cMyxF8900

Salute to Service Night- Sat Nov 13th Jets vs. Minnesota Wilderness (G21)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the Minnesota Wilderness at 7:00 for our Salute to Service Night! Masks are required for all fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLCi4_0cMyxF8900

Sun April 3rd Jets vs. St.Cloud Norseman (G57)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the St.Cloud Norseman at 2:00! Masks are required for all fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ix5R_0cMyxF8900

JWA's Wrestling Superstars & Collectibles 2

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1301 Craig Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545

LIVE Pro Wrestling & Collectibles 2 - October 10th - at the Rock County 4H Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458s4A_0cMyxF8900

Fri April 8th Jets vs. Minnesota Wilderness (G58)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the Minnesota Wilderness at 7:00! Masks are required for all fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bowTr_0cMyxF8900

Fri Jan 7th Jets vs. Kenai River Brown Bears (G34)

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 821 Beloit Ave, Janesville, WI 53545

The Jets will take on the Kenai River Brown Bears at 7:00! Masks are required for all fans.

