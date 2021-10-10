Live events on the horizon in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are coming to Leesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leesburg:

The Conche Presents: Spooky Sip and Sculpt: HALLOWEEN EDITION! Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join our Master Chocolatiers for our Sip and Sculpt class in our exclusive chocolate lab designed by Celebrity Chef Santosh Tiptur

Murder At The Harper Valley PTA Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 10 South King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

SHHHHHH......Someone is DEAD???? Who did it? WAS IT YOU?!?

Kids Pumpkin Decorating & Pizza Making Class Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Count on your kids being covered in flour, tomato sauce, and memories in this hands-on pizza making experience at Wild Wood Pizza!

Qigong/Dance Facilitator Training Level 1 w/Peter Petersen Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 Calvary Ct SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Are you interested in learning about the healing and movement practice of Qigong and want it to become an everyday part of your life?

2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series, Leesburg VA Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 19201 Compass Creek Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series - Presented by Toyota Leesburg VA Sanctioned by U.S. Figure Skating