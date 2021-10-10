Live events on the horizon in Leesburg
(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are coming to Leesburg.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leesburg:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175
Join our Master Chocolatiers for our Sip and Sculpt class in our exclusive chocolate lab designed by Celebrity Chef Santosh Tiptur
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 10 South King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175
SHHHHHH......Someone is DEAD???? Who did it? WAS IT YOU?!?
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175
Count on your kids being covered in flour, tomato sauce, and memories in this hands-on pizza making experience at Wild Wood Pizza!
Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 02:00 PM
Address: 106 Calvary Ct SE, Leesburg, VA 20175
Are you interested in learning about the healing and movement practice of Qigong and want it to become an everyday part of your life?
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 19201 Compass Creek Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175
U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series - Presented by Toyota Leesburg VA Sanctioned by U.S. Figure Skating
