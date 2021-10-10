CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin events coming up

 6 days ago

(JOPLIN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Joplin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joplin:

Preschool Nature Connections: Pumpkins (Ages 3-6)

Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 Riviera Dr, Joplin, MO

Preschool Nature Connections: Pumpkins (Ages 3-6)Saturday, October 16 | 1:00–2:00pmAt Wildcat Glades Education Cottage (301 Riviera Dr) It’s fall and pumpkins are beginning to ripen! Join Wildcat...

Trunk or Treat

Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4128 Connecticut Ave, Joplin, MO

Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat event on the last Sunday each October. This year the event will take place Oct. 31st from 3-5pm in the First Baptist Joplin parking lot. There will be...

Cauldrons & Cocktails Night Market

Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 931 E 4th St, Joplin, MO

Come celebrate All Hallow's Eve, uh Eve, with us at our first Night Market of the year! Interested in being a vendor? Apply here: https://

Fall Seminar

Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2113 Davis Blvd, Joplin, MO

Seminars happen two times each year. Both are a weekend of ballet, both on and off syllabus plus 1 other genre of dance that changes with each Seminar. The weekend is for both teachers and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Joplin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Joplin, MO 64801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
