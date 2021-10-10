Marysville calendar: Events coming up

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Live events are coming to Marysville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marysville area:

Craft & Sip: Halloween Directional Sign Marysville, WA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 9317 State Ave # B, Marysville, WA

CRAFT & SIP EVENT: Customize Your Own 4 Pc Halloween Sign $40 per person Additional Signs Are $10 ea (post size will be adjusted) Each ticket includes your choice of 4 signs to customize...

Ladies LOL Comedy Show Marysville, WA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1225 3rd St, Marysville, WA

Enjoy a night out with your girlfriends at the Marysville Opera House with a sweet treat and side-splitting laughs. Doors open at 6:30 pm so grab your seat and enjoy some light snacks. At 7 pm...

Thirsty Thursday Marysville, WA

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 9317 State Ave Ste. A, Marysville, WA

Community Business to Business Networking Join us on the third Thursday of every month for "Thirsty Thursday" This is a time to relax and network with other businesses and professionals from...

Trunk or Treat @ Cascade CRC Marysville, WA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 13908 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Marysville, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Marysville. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat events...

Burst Of Destiny Premiere & Case Tournament Marysville, WA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 State Ave, Marysville, WA

Burst of Destiny Sneak Peak Premiere & Case Tournament Sneak Peak will be avalable all day long for anyone interested in puirchasing product from the new set. Case Tournament will consist of 4...