CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Saint Cloud calendar: Coming events

St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 6 days ago

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Saint Cloud is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Cloud area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cftAu_0cMyx79a00

Fall League Week 3/8

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

8 week league, Wednesdays 09/29/2021 through 11/17/2021 at 6pm 4-5 courses of fire weekly, Maximum of 50 rounds Equipment Required: properly functioning firearm, 2 magazines (magazine pouches...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGOwP_0cMyx79a00

Midwest Travel Network Conference 2022 - St. Cloud, MN **Sponsorships**

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 913 W St. Germain St., St. Cloud, MN 56301

Join us for the 3rd Midwest Travel Network Conference in St. Cloud, MN. It will be held June 23-25, 2022.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPGH3_0cMyx79a00

Northern Pride Lions Forum 2022

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 4th Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301

Northern Pride Lions Forum                             ~FAQs~

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuK7l_0cMyx79a00

2021 Vino & Hops Fundraiser

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Vino & Hops is a 21+ wine, spirits & beer tasting fundraiser featuring local vendors with their newest flavors of the season.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxuJN_0cMyx79a00

Self Defense 101 - FREE Workshop

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 10081 County Road 138, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

This will be an introductory self-defense class and no prior experience is required. Adults and Ages 13+ welcome to attend.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Government
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#County Road#Vino Hops
St Cloud Updates

St Cloud Updates

St Cloud, MN
63
Followers
151
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Cloud Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy