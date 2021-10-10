Saint Cloud calendar: Coming events

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Saint Cloud is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Cloud area:

Fall League Week 3/8 Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

8 week league, Wednesdays 09/29/2021 through 11/17/2021 at 6pm 4-5 courses of fire weekly, Maximum of 50 rounds Equipment Required: properly functioning firearm, 2 magazines (magazine pouches...

Midwest Travel Network Conference 2022 - St. Cloud, MN **Sponsorships** Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 913 W St. Germain St., St. Cloud, MN 56301

Join us for the 3rd Midwest Travel Network Conference in St. Cloud, MN. It will be held June 23-25, 2022.

Northern Pride Lions Forum 2022 Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 4th Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301

Northern Pride Lions Forum ~FAQs~

2021 Vino & Hops Fundraiser Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Vino & Hops is a 21+ wine, spirits & beer tasting fundraiser featuring local vendors with their newest flavors of the season.

Self Defense 101 - FREE Workshop Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 10081 County Road 138, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

This will be an introductory self-defense class and no prior experience is required. Adults and Ages 13+ welcome to attend.