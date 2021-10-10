Saint Cloud calendar: Coming events
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Saint Cloud is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Saint Cloud area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN
8 week league, Wednesdays 09/29/2021 through 11/17/2021 at 6pm 4-5 courses of fire weekly, Maximum of 50 rounds Equipment Required: properly functioning firearm, 2 magazines (magazine pouches...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 913 W St. Germain St., St. Cloud, MN 56301
Join us for the 3rd Midwest Travel Network Conference in St. Cloud, MN. It will be held June 23-25, 2022.
Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM
Address: 100 4th Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301
Northern Pride Lions Forum ~FAQs~
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301
Vino & Hops is a 21+ wine, spirits & beer tasting fundraiser featuring local vendors with their newest flavors of the season.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 10081 County Road 138, Saint Cloud, MN 56301
This will be an introductory self-defense class and no prior experience is required. Adults and Ages 13+ welcome to attend.
