Coming soon: St George events

(ST GEORGE, UT) Live events are coming to St George.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the St George area:

7 Elements of Wellness presents The Emotional Element Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 35 North Main Street, #306, St. George, UT 84770

Free Health & Wellness event hosted by the 7 Elements of Wellness Community

St. George Mobility Clinic Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 2995 South 2350 East, St. George, UT 84770

Join us at our upcoming Adaptive Mobility & Agility Clinic!

2021 St George Gingerbread House Parade Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 S. Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Get excited about this years Gingerbread House tour featuring uniquely crafted gingerbread houses sponsored by local business heroes.

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5 Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Fright Night Ride - October 2021 Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 73 North 900 East, St. George, UT 84770

Dixie 4 Wheel Drive Invites You To A Halloween Parade & Decoration Contest