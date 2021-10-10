CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Coming soon: St George events

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 6 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) Live events are coming to St George.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the St George area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNFn4_0cMyx5O800

7 Elements of Wellness presents The Emotional Element

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 35 North Main Street, #306, St. George, UT 84770

Free Health & Wellness event hosted by the 7 Elements of Wellness Community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2unM_0cMyx5O800

St. George Mobility Clinic

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 2995 South 2350 East, St. George, UT 84770

Join us at our upcoming Adaptive Mobility & Agility Clinic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myfvU_0cMyx5O800

2021 St George Gingerbread House Parade

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 S. Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Get excited about this years Gingerbread House tour featuring uniquely crafted gingerbread houses sponsored by local business heroes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8VQD_0cMyx5O800

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJFEZ_0cMyx5O800

Fright Night Ride - October 2021

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 73 North 900 East, St. George, UT 84770

Dixie 4 Wheel Drive Invites You To A Halloween Parade & Decoration Contest

NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

