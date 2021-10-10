Coming soon: Huntington events

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Huntington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Huntington:

Camden Park's Halloween Spooktacular Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5000 Waverly Rd, Huntington, WV

Weekends in October. Camden Park transforms its amusement park into a fright-fest for young and old. 21 rides plus a hay bale maze, haunted train ride, costumed characters, fortune telling, live...

Florida International Football at Marshall Football Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2001 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV

Gametime is offering last-minute sport tickets to Florida International Football at Marshall Football at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV

THE FALL 21 CATWALK Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 809 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

FOMO begone! You're NOT going to want to miss this! Enjoy the BEST fall fashion from THE + TLE while surrounded by food & friends!

Farmer’s Market Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 9th St, Huntington, WV

Every Saturday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on the Pullman Square stage, May 1st through October 30th, 2021 Anchor Farmer: McDonald’s Farm Fresh Produce of Proctorville, Ohio Other Farmers are welcome to set...

Siptacular Wine Festival 2021 Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 311 9th Street, Huntington, WV 25701

Sip Downtown Brasserie is excited to have you attend our 4th annual Siptacular Wine Festival. Over 100 wines will be available for you