Rome calendar: Coming events

(ROME, GA) Rome has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rome:

League Play Party Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Take League Play to the next level. Compete with fellow golfers on the famous Royal St. George. $7 per person includes round, appetizers, $2 drinks and exclusive contests. Event Sponsored by Ag...

Anger Management Group Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 306 Shorter Ave NW, Rome, GA

A licensed therapist will walk participants through a series of 10 classes to acquire anger management strategies. Equipped with these new strategies, participants can work to reduce aggressive...

RAD Eco + Arts PopUp Experience Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

RAD Eco + Arts PopUp Experience - Live Entertainment. Unique Craft Vendors. Foodie Market. Healers Tent. - About this event Enrich Yourself in the Abundance of this Unique Market Experience. Hear...

Pick Up Your Fair Entries! Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1400 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Rome, GA

Sunday October 10th is the day to come to the fairgrounds and pick up all those awesome items that you entered in the Coosa Valley Fair! 12-3PM

Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 530 Broad St, Rome, GA

Ken Ludwig's Leading Ladies October 1-10, 2021 Fri & Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2:30pm at the Historic DeSoto Theatre ​Shakespearean actors Jack and Leo find themselves so down on their luck that they...