CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City calendar: Coming events

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 6 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) Yuba City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuba City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvstH_0cMyx2jx00

Ribbon Cutting at Sperbeck's Nursery

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1332 Woodward St, Yuba City, CA

Come and join us for some fun networking and to celebrate new ownership of Sperbeck's! Serving Our Community Since 1987 Sperbeck's mission for our business is to provide place where our guests and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEuwV_0cMyx2jx00

Sutter County Museum Certified Farmers Market

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1333 Butte House Rd, Yuba City, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - November, 2021wednesdays, 4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m. Location: 1333 Butte House Rd., Yuba City, 95993

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcL5z_0cMyx2jx00

Hope Point Trunk Or Treat

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 N George Washington Blvd, Yuba City, CA

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Yuba City, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Yuba City. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat events...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mdkxo_0cMyx2jx00

Cadet Great Start Weekend

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Airport Rd, Yuba City, CA

List of Civil Air Patrol Beale Comp Sq 19, pcr-ca-397 upcoming events. Workshops Events by Civil Air Patrol Beale Comp Sq 19, pcr-ca-397. Events - Cadet Great

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFRvS_0cMyx2jx00

Live United, Run United Spooktacular 5K/10K

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 421 Center St, Yuba City, CA

Live United, Run United Spooktacular 5K/10K, Yuba City | race date: 30.10.2021. — Get.run

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Yuba City, CA
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Yuba City Journal

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City, CA
148
Followers
300
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy