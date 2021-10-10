Jonesboro events coming up

(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are lining up on the Jonesboro calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jonesboro:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jonesboro Brick Street Trunk or Treat Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Sponsored by the Jonesboro Indiana Park Board, this trunk-or-treat event is a fun, safe way to take the little ones out for a fun evening. Be sure to wear your costume! We\'ll be on 4th Street...

Crowder - Show Volunteers - Williamsport, PA Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 217 Olympic Dr, Jonesboro, AR

Buy Crowder in Williamsport tickets from Vivid Seats for the concert on 10/30/2021 and shop with confidence thanks to our 100% Buyer Guarantee.

Fall Mini’s Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Fall is my favorite season so I’m spreading the love a little more this year by keeping my minis cheap! It’s a deal y’all don’t want to miss ??? I will have three locations to pick from when you...

Miss Delta Diamond Comedy Queen Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 2801 Fair Park Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Crowning Miami Rose as our Miss Delta Diamond Comedy Queen Emeritus featuring National Comedy Queen '19 Tina Burner