Pocatello, ID

Pocatello events coming up

Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 6 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Live events are lining up on the Pocatello calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pocatello area:

Idaho State University Choral Festival Concert set Saturday, Oct. 23

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Idaho State University will host a Choral Invitational Festival Friday and Saturday Oct. 22-23, culminating in a performance by 13 high school choirs and the ISU choirs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in the...

Portneuf Valley Farmers Market

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 420 N Main St, Pocatello, ID

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 -October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:Old Town Pocatello, Fremont and Union Pacific

SPTA Halloween Costume Fun Run/Walk 5K

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1291 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Pocatello, ID 83201

This is a 5K Fun Run where participants are encouraged to run in their Halloween costume!

City Council Work Session

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Mayor & City Council Departments Advisory Committees News Releases City Council Agenda Contact Us

Halloween DIY Wood Sign Workshop - Wednesday Oct. 13

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 525 East Center Street, Pocatello, ID 83201

Is your home in need of some fun new decor? Enjoy the perfect night out with friends and go home with a finished project. Craft & Sip!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State University#Isu#Union Pacific Starts#Craft Sip
With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

