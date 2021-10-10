Anderson calendar: What's coming up

(ANDERSON, IN) Anderson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Anderson:

Sunday Morning Worship — Christ Temple Anderson Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1610 W 22nd St, Anderson, IN

Join us for Sunday Morning Worship @ 11:30am! You can also attend virtually via our Live Streams listed below: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ctcanderson/ YouTube...

End of Season Bonanza Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1311 Martin Lthr Kng Jr Blvd, Anderson, IN

RACING DIVISIONS: Outlaw Figure 8s, Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drives (50 Laps), Harts Auto Center Ford Division GENERAL ADMISSION: Adults $15; Kids (6-12)

Tatting Guild - October 2021 Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4 E Main St, Anderson, IN

Tatting Guild - October 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Tatting Guild - October 2021, join Facebook today.

Aerial FIT2FLY Christmas Gala Night 2 Anderson, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 901 Meridian Street, Anderson, IN 46016

Please join us for an exciting evening of dinner, drinks, live aerial performances, raffles, dancing and more!

Healing Power of Nature: Music for Relaxation, Comfort and Peace Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4306 Mounds Rd, Anderson, IN

Free concert (with Park admission) at Mounds State Park with Larry Gindhart. Saturday, October 30, 4:30 to 5:30pm at the Nature Center Amphitheater. Join musician Larry Gindhart and experience the...