CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

Dothan calendar: Events coming up

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 6 days ago

(DOTHAN, AL) Live events are coming to Dothan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dothan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEeOn_0cMywwOZ00

White Pumpkin

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 South Cherokee Avenue, Dothan, AL 36301

Fall can be chic! Join us for this gorgeous white pumpkin!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7WsG_0cMywwOZ00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Dothan, AL!

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4657 South Oates Street, Dothan, AL 36301

Let's get ready to rumble at Cowboys with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9lzp_0cMywwOZ00

Skeleton Boo

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 102 South Cherokee Avenue, Dothan, AL 36301

Skeletons are here for this season! Join us to paint your own!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToMft_0cMywwOZ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WfhO_0cMywwOZ00

Back the blue

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2627 S Oates St, Dothan, AL

List of DSDB upcoming events. Events by DSDB. Events - Back the blue, Green around the circle.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Al 36301 Fall#Cowboys#Al 36301 Skeletons#Sun Oct 10#Al List
Dothan Journal

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
176
Followers
306
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy