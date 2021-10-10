Live events Victoria — what’s coming up

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victoria:

Scary Kids Halloween Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 E Constitution St, Victoria, TX

Scary Kids Halloween at Downtown Bar and Grill, 125 E Constitution St, Victoria, TX 77901, Victoria, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Oct 30 2021 at 01:00 am

Professionally Led Teen Support Group Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 6502 Nursery Dr, Victoria, TX

Professionally Led Teen Support Group that will focus on various topics each month.

October S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1205 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX

A new month means new Saturday activities! 🎉 Join us every Saturday at 11 AM for fun S.T.E.A.M.-based activities at the Maker Space. October 2nd: Spooky Oobleck October 9th: Texas Women for the...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Victoria Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Victoria, TX 77901

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Halloween Trivia Night on National Frankenstein Day! Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Come test your knowledge on Halloween trivia while celebrating National Frankenstein Day! Make sure to dress up! There may be a contest for best costume! We will be making Frankenstein drinks and...