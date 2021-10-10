CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Live events Victoria — what’s coming up

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 6 days ago

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victoria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4901kL_0cMywvVq00

Scary Kids Halloween

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 E Constitution St, Victoria, TX

Scary Kids Halloween at Downtown Bar and Grill, 125 E Constitution St, Victoria, TX 77901, Victoria, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Oct 30 2021 at 01:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxJQl_0cMywvVq00

Professionally Led Teen Support Group

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 6502 Nursery Dr, Victoria, TX

Professionally Led Teen Support Group that will focus on various topics each month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvPpf_0cMywvVq00

October S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1205 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX

A new month means new Saturday activities! 🎉 Join us every Saturday at 11 AM for fun S.T.E.A.M.-based activities at the Maker Space. October 2nd: Spooky Oobleck October 9th: Texas Women for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28828o_0cMywvVq00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Victoria

Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Victoria, TX 77901

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THjHb_0cMywvVq00

Halloween Trivia Night on National Frankenstein Day!

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Come test your knowledge on Halloween trivia while celebrating National Frankenstein Day! Make sure to dress up! There may be a contest for best costume! We will be making Frankenstein drinks and...

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
