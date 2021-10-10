Live events Oshkosh — what’s coming up

(OSHKOSH, WI) Live events are lining up on the Oshkosh calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oshkosh:

American Veterans Travelling Tribute Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Please join us for this FREE event to pay respects to our veterans. The AVTT Travelling Wall is an 80% replica and is the largest traveling wall in existence! The Wall serves as a way for Vietnam...

James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 High Ave, Oshkosh, WI

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 2:00 p.m. James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the life and music of the legendary 'Man in Black' with strong...

HealthPartners Plan Meeting - Oshkosh 10/12 Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 600 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI

Come attend a Medicare Advantage Product Meeting to see the upcoming changes and options for 2022. You will be able to review the plans available and take plan product with you. Light snacks and...

Farther Along returns to Dwelling 2:22 stage Oshkosh, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 222 Church Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Farther Along brings their high energy sounds to Dwelling 2:22

Wheel Throwing for Kids! Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:15 PM

Address: 423 N Main St, Oshkosh, WI

These workshops are kids ages 6+ to learn how to throw on the wheel. Each workshop we will be going through the basics at the beginning and there will be an instructor to help throughout the...