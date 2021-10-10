CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire events calendar

Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 6 days ago

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eau Claire area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjHYj_0cMywtkO00

Womans Soul Circle

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3701 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI

Womans Soul Circle at The Center EC, 3701 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

2-Day Advanced Sand Tray Therapy Training –Eau Claire

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 3703 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 100, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Join expert Daniel Miller, MA, LMFT for this hands on training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ft3tv_0cMywtkO00

Rally Fun (1 spot remaining)

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3820 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI

This is a 4 week introduction to the skills and signs of Novice Rally. It is a fun activity suitable for most dogs. We will play some games and work on those novice obedience skills and learning...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nES1I_0cMywtkO00

Hallelujah Night!

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2361 N Hastings Way Ministry Center 1796, Eau Claire, WI

Come to Hallelujah Night on October 31st! The time will be 5-7 PM in the Pavilion at Bethel Church. We'll cook hotdogs and make smores, play games, wear costumes, and everyone will go home with a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45B6Qf_0cMywtkO00

2021 Chippewa Valley Flag Football Tournament Series (4 of 4)

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2100 Fenwick Ave, Eau Claire, WI

Tournament 4 of 4 in the Series Details: Played at EC Regis High Schoo Boys and Girls 5 on 5 Grade Divisions - 3/4, 5/6, 7/8 Your team would only play one day of each weekend All equipment...

ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

