Eau Claire events calendar
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Eau Claire area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 3701 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI
Womans Soul Circle at The Center EC, 3701 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm
Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 3703 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Suite 100, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Join expert Daniel Miller, MA, LMFT for this hands on training.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 3820 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI
This is a 4 week introduction to the skills and signs of Novice Rally. It is a fun activity suitable for most dogs. We will play some games and work on those novice obedience skills and learning...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2361 N Hastings Way Ministry Center 1796, Eau Claire, WI
Come to Hallelujah Night on October 31st! The time will be 5-7 PM in the Pavilion at Bethel Church. We'll cook hotdogs and make smores, play games, wear costumes, and everyone will go home with a...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 2100 Fenwick Ave, Eau Claire, WI
Tournament 4 of 4 in the Series Details: Played at EC Regis High Schoo Boys and Girls 5 on 5 Grade Divisions - 3/4, 5/6, 7/8 Your team would only play one day of each weekend All equipment...
