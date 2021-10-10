CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

What’s up Hattiesburg: Local events calendar

Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Live events are lining up on the Hattiesburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hattiesburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ota5_0cMywryw00

Hattiesburg, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Hattiesburg, MS ServSafe® Certification, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWkNn_0cMywryw00

SHIFT: From Drug War to Drug Health Drug Policy Summit

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This day-long event will help people explore the root causes of addiction and harm-reducing policy alternatives to our current system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcejU_0cMywryw00

Dance Art Dance Non-Profit Harlem Nights Gala

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 220 West Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Join us for a lovely evening as we celebrate DAD & raise funds to bring forth a memorable winter production, The Stereo-Cracker/Nutcracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhRCH_0cMywryw00

VOLUNTEER - Steven Curtis Chapman / Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeQ6V_0cMywryw00

H2O - The Hall and Oates Project

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

H2O - The Hall and Oates Project live at the Saenger Theater

