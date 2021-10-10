CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

Coming soon: Houma events

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Live events are coming to Houma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGbfL_0cMywq6D00

Weekdays Power BI Training Course for Beginners Houma

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 7 Professional Dr, Houma, LA

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Power BI training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Power BI Training Classes <---

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0J7U_0cMywq6D00

Howl-o-ween

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Howl-o-ween at Down Town Houma By Court House, 7856 Main St,, Houma, LA 70360, Houma, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyYZK_0cMywq6D00

CRAFT CLUB: STRING ART

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

CRAFT CLUB: STRING ART at 1437 St Charles St, Houma, LA 70360-3964, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 11:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VI6nS_0cMywq6D00

Jeff Scott Soto

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7861 W Main St, Houma, LA

An experience you will share with other fellow fans and one you will never forget. Sit in the audience, feel the energy and witness your favorite entertainment live and up close. It will be better...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUOFl_0cMywq6D00

THS Classes of 88, 89, 90, 91 & 92 Reunion

Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1023 West Tunnel Boulevard, Houma, LA 70360

Reunion details! Date: November 20th Time: 8-midnight Location: Mike’s WaterGrill on Tunnel Blvd. Band: Bandit $20 a head ￼ Cash bar.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles#String Art#Down Town Houma
Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
270
Followers
295
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy